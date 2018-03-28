Facebook quizzes could be stealing your personal information

10:47 AM, Mar 27, 2018
The seemingly harmless online quizzes could allow hackers into your social media accounts.

The Better Business Bureau is warning that the quizzes you take online — especially on Facebook — can be used by hackers to get your information.

The bureau says while the quizzes may seem silly and useless -- but hackers can use that information to get into your social media accounts.

Some quizzes are outright scams designed to get your information. They will contain links embedded in the quiz that can cause a security breach of your personal accounts. 

The bureau recommends the following tips to avoid social media scams:

  • Be skeptical: Before you take a quiz, figure out who created it. 
  • Review privacy settings: See what personal information you are sharing on your profile.
  • Don't accept friend requests from people you don’t know. 

