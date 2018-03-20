Explosion rattles FedEx facility near San Antonio

Package reportedly headed to Austin

Scripps National
5:05 AM, Mar 20, 2018
7 mins ago

CHICAGO - MARCH 19: A FedEx logo marks the location of one of the company's distribution center March 19, 2009 in Chicago, Illinois. After seeing its third-quarter net income plunge 75 percent the company said it plans to cut $1 billion of costs in the coming year. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Scott Olson
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A bomb exploded at a FedEx facility near San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday morning.

The explosion occurred at a distribution center in Schertz, Texas — about 65 miles southwest of Austin, Texas, where a string of packages have exploded in the past month.

According to KSAT-TV in San Antonio, the package was full of nails and other metal shrapnel. The package was reportedly being sent to Austin.

According to ABC News, one person was hospitalized with minor injuries. KSAT reports that 75 employees were in the building at the time of the explosion.

Police are currently unsure if the explosion at the facility was related to the Austin bombings, but they hope it's an "isolated incident."

Two people were injured in a package explosion in Austin on Sunday evening, a bomb that was reportedly set with trip wire. That explosion was the fourth in a string of bombings that has killed two people and injured four others.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top