MANCHESTER, Tenn. - The lineup for the 2018 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has been announced.

This year's lineup was released early Tuesday morning and includes Eminem, The Killers and Muse.

Tickets for the popular Tennessee music festival go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

