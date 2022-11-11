Watch Now
Ely Lilly responds after fake Twitter account falsely claims insulin is now free

Darron Cummings/AP
FILE- In this April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly and Co. corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. The Biden administration says it has purchased enough doses of a yet-to-be approved antibody drug to treat 600,000 patients with COVID-19. The medicine from pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly will be shipped out to states free of charge if the Food and Drug Administration approves the company’s request for emergency use authorization, said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Posted at 11:44 AM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 12:44:07-05

Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Company apologized to customers who got bad information from a fake Twitter account.

An account that featured Eli Lily's name and logo posted that insulin is now being offered for free. The account had a blue Twitter verification checkmark, which was given out to subscribers who paid $8 for the company's new subscription service.

The tweet received thousands of retweets before it disappeared.

"We apologize to those who have been served a misleading message from a fake Lilly account," Eli Lilly said in a tweet from its actual account, which now has an "official" checkmark in addition to the blue verified checkmark.

The drugmaker also referred people searching for lower-cost insulin to its program that offers the drug for $35 a month.

Twitter has been inundated with "parody" accounts since Elon Musk took over the company. The company has continually been making tweaks in an attempt to cut down on fake accounts, however, they have continued to pop up.

