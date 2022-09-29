Convicted Vegas bombmaker apprehended after escaping prison

A convicted bombmaker who escaped from a Nevada prison over the weekend where he was serving a life sentence for a deadly 2007 explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip resort has been recaptured.

Las Vegas Police released body cam video of Porfirio Duarte-Herrera being arrested after officers were alerted by a citizen that he was spotted trying to board a shuttle to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Police said officers apprehended Duarte-Herrera shortly thereafter.

NEW VIDEO: NDOC Prison escapee Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was spotted trying to board a shuttle to the border last night near Eastern and Owens. An alert citizen recognized him and called 911. He was apprehended by LVMPD patrol officers moments later. pic.twitter.com/ngnfHTzJI0 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) September 29, 2022

The Nevada Department of Corrections initially reported that Duarte-Herrera went missing Tuesday from Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs.

They later stated in a revised press release that the inmate had been "unaccounted for since approximately Friday evening."

Gov. Steve Sisolak has ordered an investigation into the escape.