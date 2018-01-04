Wind Chill Advisory issued January 4 at 3:00PM CST expiring January 5 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago
Controversial Trump book to be released tomorrow, four days ahead of schedule
CNN
3:01 PM, Jan 4, 2018
The publisher of Michael Wolff's new book about President Trump is rushing it onto bookshelves.
"Due to unprecedented demand, we are moving the on-sale date for all formats of 'Fire and Fury,' by Michael Wolff, to Friday, January 5, at 9 a.m. ET, from the current on-sale date of Tuesday, January 9," a Henry Holt spokeswoman told CNN Thursday afternoon.
Booksellers were notified of the decision earlier in the day on Thursday.
The move came hours after a personal attorney for President Trump sent a cease and desist letter to the publisher and the author demanding that the book not be released.