Common scams to watch out for this holiday season

Three in four U.S. consumers have either experienced or been targeted by a form of fraud tied to the holidays, according to AARP.

Here are some of the most common scams to watch out for this time of year.

First, check who you are buying from. Make sure a website’s URL is secure, according to the FBI. Verify the legitimacy of a buyer as well.

Be careful when buying gift cards. Experts have noted an uptick in gift card scams. Scammers are draining gift cards before you can buy them. The Better Business Bureau says make sure the packaging hasn’t been tampered with.

You should also never wire money directly to a seller, according to the FBI. Using a credit card as often as possible allows you to dispute a charge if there’s a suspicious transaction.

Watch out for delivery scams, too. According to AARP, scammers send out phishing emails with links disguised as a delivery service. These links can either be full of malware or ask for your personal information.

In general, AARP has some warning signs to watch out for: