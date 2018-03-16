Colorado-based company conducted structural monitoring during move of collapsed FIU bridge

LOUISVILLE, Colo. – Colorado-based engineering company BDI performed structural monitoring in recent days during the moving of the bridge that collapsed Thursday at Florida International University.

At least eight cars were smashed and nine people were transported to area hospitals when the bridge, which was only installed Saturday, collapsed onto the roadway below Thursday. Four people were killed.

According to CNN, the $14.2 million bridge was designed to withstand Category 5 hurricanes and last for upwards of 100 years.

After the bridge collapsed, BDI deleted a tweet that was sent March 12 in which the company touted its structural monitoring of the bridge while it was moved. But the tweet was captured by a Miami reporter before it was deleted.

#BREAKING: Multiple fatalities reported in @FIU pedestrian bridge collapse. @BDITest just deleted this tweet from 3 days ago in which they said they were "thrilled to have performed structural monitoring" on the project. pic.twitter.com/jQRBb7zdQa — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) March 15, 2018

“We are thrilled to have performed structural monitoring during a spectacular bridge move by #barnhartcrane at #FIU #Miami. Congratulations to BCR on a job well done, we always appreciate being part of the team!” the tweet said.

Thursday, the company, which is based in Colorado but has additional offices in New York, Boise, New Orleans and the United Kingdom, sent a statement saying it had removed the tweet “out of respect for the individuals and families that have been affected by the collapse.”

“We are deeply saddened to hear that the pedestrian bridge has collapsed at FIU. Our hearts go out to the individuals and families that have been affected by the collapse,” the company additionally said in a statement sent Thursday afternoon.

The company, which has been active since 1989, describes itself as a "consulting and manufacturing firm that has been providing high quality instruments and testing and monitoring services." Its website says its engineers "develop instrumentation plans, execute testing, and perform sophisticated analytical modeling."

Authorities said Thursday afternoon that they could not say how many people were injured or killed in the collapse. Read more on the bridge collapse here.