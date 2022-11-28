Club Q employees dealing with financial strain week after shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Club Q employees and performers have been dealing with the tragedy of the deadly mass shooting that took place at their work one week ago.

On top of that, they say they're also going through a financial strain since the club shut down. A GoFundMe page was set up Saturday.

Michael Anderson, a bartender at Club Q, was working the night a gunman opened fire, killing five people and injuring several others.

"I’m the only bartender left that worked here. It's just terrifying. It's just awful," said Anderson, who was working alongside Derrick Rump and Daniel Aston. "There were multiple times that day I was seconds away from getting shot."

Anderson said he and his co-workers have gone through a lot over the past week.

"I think all of us are going through this weird process of you know, just battling emotions," he said.

Now, they're also dealing with the financial impacts of not being able to work.

"For me, it was my only source of income. So it's kind of an uneasy time right now. There are a lot of fundraisers and a lot of people raising money. But so far, we haven't seen any of that as far as I know," he said.

A group of Club Q employees is hoping the fundraising campaign will help.

"People who are just not having that income right now just because of the fact that it is shut down," he said. "There's so much up in the air right now and none of it has landed yet."

He's hoping to alleviate some financial stress, during an already extremely difficult time.

"I don’t know how I came out of here without a scratch or bruise or anything. I know God or someone was looking out for me that night. Now it's just about moving forward," said Anderson.

This article was written by Kristian Lopez for KMGH.