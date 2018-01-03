Capital One working on fix as cardholders report double charges, negative accounts

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 3 at 2:37PM CST expiring January 4 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood
If you're a Capital One cardholder, you may want to take a peek at your bank account.
Capital One customers are taking to social media to complain about pending double charges and negative balances on their accounts.
Capital One responded to the complaints on their Twitter account.
Just before noon on Wednesday, The @AskCapitalOne account posted the following message to their customers, "Debit card bank transactions have us seeing double today. Rest assured our support teams are engaged & working towards a fix. Hanging on the phone? We know the waiting game's no fun & we apologize for the holdup. In the meantime, you can login online or via the app for updates."
