Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Biden's student loan forgiveness expected to cost around $400 billion, budget office estimates

Biden
Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during an event celebrating the Major League Baseball 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden
Joe Biden
Posted at 3:06 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 16:41:26-04

President Joe Biden's plan to try and relieve student loan borrowers of a signification portion of their debt, connected to a repeated campaign promise, is expected to cost upwards of $400 billion, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

The CBO said the expected cost could rise after a pause on student loan payments was extended late last year.

The new Monday report could reinvigorate a debate between Biden's supporters and those against out-of-control government spending as midterm voting quickly approaches.

President Biden announced a plan in August to forgive $10,000 in debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 annually, or in households making less than $250,000 annually. That relief goes up to $20,000 for those who received Pell grants for low-income families.

The New York Times reported that more than 60 percent of student loan borrowers had received federal Pell grants, with the majority part of families who make less than $30,000 a year.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New Showdown Promo(a).JPG

Watch the Game Live - Get the Latest Scores - Up-to-Date Game Coverage & More!