Axios: Paul Ryan confidants say he's not running again

Scripps National
7:21 AM, Apr 11, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks while flanked by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), during a news conference on Capitol Hill December 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. Speaker Ryan spoke about progress in the tax reform legislation that is currently in conference committee. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Mark Wilson
Copyright Getty Images

Paul Ryan confidants told Axios the House Speaker will announce soon he will not run for reelection in November. 

Axios reported friends say now that Ryan has passed tax reform, he plans to step out of the "endlessly frustrating" job in part because of President Donald Trump. 

 

 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

