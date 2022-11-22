Amid a tumultuous season, Cristiano Ronaldo departs Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United mutually agreed to part ways after he had an acrimonious return to the franchise first to make him a star.

Ronaldo, arguably one of the greatest stars in the history of the sport, returned to Old Trafford last year after breaking out as a young pro in 2003. He spent his first six campaigns with Man U. before joining Real Madrid.

His first season back with Manchester United went well as he scored 18 goals in 30 appearances. But kicking off the 2022-23 season was a struggle as he was benched.

Ronaldo then revealed in an interview with Piers Morgan last week that he felt team manager Erik Ten Hag and others wanted him out.

“Yes I feel betrayed, and I felt some people don’t want me here, not just this year, but last year too,” he said.

Manchester United said it wishes Ronaldo well.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future,” the club said in a statement.