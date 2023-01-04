Al Roker returns to TODAY Show on Jan. 6

Following a tumultuous few weeks, the TODAY Show announced this morning that Al Roker will make his return to the broadcast on Friday, January 6th.

The 68-year-old weatherman will reunite with his TODAY co-hosts after being off the air due to medical issues since mid-November. The TODAY weatherman was admitted to the hospital in November 2022 due to blood clots in his legs and lungs.

"After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery," he wrote on Instagram at the time. Al's health issues forced him to skip covering the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in more than 25 years. But he was able to leave the hospital just in time for Thanksgiving dinner.

However, Al wasn't out of the woods just yet. At the end of November, he returned to the hospital for a second stay, which caused him to miss the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree last month. Finally, Al was able to leave the hospital after his second stint on December 8th and has been recovering at home.