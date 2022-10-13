Al Bundy congratulates Chiefs TE Travis Kelce for 4-touchdown game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Love, marriage, shoes and scoring touchdowns.

Al Bundy, a "Married ... With Children" character who famously scored four touchdowns in a single game for fictitious Polk High School in Chicago during the equally fictitious 1996 City Championship, is an expert on all four topics.

So, it's no surprise that Bundy congratulated Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for matching his “feat” on Monday Night Football.

Ed O’Neill portrayed Bundy on “Married ... With Children,” a sitcom that aired from 1987 to 1997. The curmudgeonly shoe salesman often referred to his four-touchdown game in high school as the highlight of his life.

Kelce set a Chiefs franchise and Monday Night Football record with four touchdowns in a 30-29 win against the Las Vegas Raiders .

O’Neill — in character as Bundy, sitting in a chair with no pants on — congratulated Kelce for his four touchdowns via a video that included Kansas City, Kansas, native Eric Stonestreet.

Stonestreet and O’Neill starred together on “Modern Family,” a two-time Emmy-winning sitcom that aired from 2009 to 2020.

“You can’t make this stuff up …,” Kelce said via Instagram, “love it when life comes full circle!! @ericstonestreet Thanks for knowing a guy!”

Kelce referred to himself as a "Modern Day Al Bundy" in another post.

This story was originally reported by Tod Palmer on kshb.com.

