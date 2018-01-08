Aggressive turkeys creating unsafe conditions for postal workers in NE Ohio

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio - A group of aggressive turkeys is causing problems in Rocky River, Ohio, especially when it comes to mail delivery.

According to the USPS, the wild turkeys have created unsafe conditions for postal carriers, who deliver mail by foot in the city.

City officials said the turkeys are impacting mail delivery to approximately 20 homes, in the area of Edgewood Drive, Valley View Drive and High Parkway.

Due to the codified ordinances prohibiting the eradication of the turkey brood and the intrinsic difficulties that prohibit trapping them, the city's animal control officer cannot move the turkeys.

For that reason, the city is now asking residents to help deter the turkeys by eliminating the use of bird seed feeders. They are also adjusting the time of day that mail carriers deliver in the neighborhood.

Additionally, mail carriers have been given airhorns to protect themselves.