Police: North Carolina shooting suspect was still at large; prior information contradicted

Multiple people were wounded Thursday evening in what authorities described as an "active shooting" in a residential neighborhood of Raleigh, North Carolina.

State police said the shooting suspect remained at large, despite earlier information that contradicted that from city officials.

The New York Times reported that the gunman killed at least five people, including an off-duty police officer, in the shooting.

According to the Times, at least two others were wounded, including another police officer who had injuries described as "non-life threatening," Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said.

Baldwin said, “All of us in Raleigh need to come together.”

She said, “We need to support those in our community who have suffered a terrible loss, a loss of a loved one.”

"State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe," Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted.

The Raleigh Police Department said it was "on the scene of an active shooting" in a statement via Twitter and advised residents in multiple neighborhoods to stay inside their homes. The shooting happened in what was described as a normally quiet residential section of the city.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in this investigation. We are advising residents in the area of Hedingham neighborhood to remain indoors. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 13, 2022

Police closed off several streets in the area, and numerous law enforcement vehicles could be seen parked both in the street and in driveways of two-story homes. The neighborhood borders the Neuse River Greenway Trail, and is about 9 miles (14 kilometers) northeast of Raleigh's downtown.

At least three people connected to the shooting were being treated Thursday evening at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, but no other information was immediately available, hospital spokesperson Deb Laughery said.

A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.