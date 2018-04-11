2 men arrested in connection with Indiana 1-year-old's death

INDIANAPOLIS -- Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 1-year-old Indianapolis girl.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted the news about the arrest Wednesday morning. Darrin Banks, 27, and Brian Palmer, 29, were arrested for their involvement in the shooting.

Malaysia Robson was killed when gunfire struck her home on the 3500 block of Wittfield Avenue on March 30.

REAKING: IMPD Investigators arrest two men for their alleged involvement in the death of 1-year-old Malaysia Robson. A big thank you to the community for all their help and patience. — IMPD (@IMPDnews) April 11, 2018

Police have said it began as a dispute on social media. Someone then drove to the home and opened fire around 2 a.m.

Banks and Palmer face preliminary charges of murder and aggravated assault. The photos of Banks and Palmer are from unrelated arrests.