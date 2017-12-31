10 Americans killed in Costa Rica plane crash

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 2:56PM CST expiring January 1 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 2:56PM CST expiring January 1 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 2:54PM CST expiring January 1 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Winnebago

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 2:54PM CST expiring January 1 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Wood

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 2:54PM CST expiring January 1 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Winnebago

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 2:54PM CST expiring January 1 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Portage, Shawano, Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Wood

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 11:24AM CST expiring January 1 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Marquette, Menominee, Ontonagon, Schoolcraft

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 11:24AM CST expiring January 1 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Marquette, Menominee, Ontonagon, Schoolcraft

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 9:17AM CST expiring January 1 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 9:17AM CST expiring January 1 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock, Sauk, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha

Wind Chill Advisory issued December 31 at 3:14AM CST expiring January 1 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Houghton, Iron, Menominee, Schoolcraft