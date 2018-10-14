National Railroad Museum presents pumpkin train

The National Railroad Museum is once again rolling out the Great Pumpkin train.

It's the 18th year of this event.

Visitors get a ticket for a train ride out to the pumpkin patch, where they can then pick that perfect orange pumpkin to take home and get ready for Halloween.

"It's a fundraiser for the museum, so that helps keep the museum operational, it also helps keep the train in operation, so by doing that, not only do we provide these fun things for the community, but they also help to keep the museum going strong, too." Operations Manager Daniel Liedtke said.

