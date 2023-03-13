One on One with NBC's Chuck Todd: Will abortion be number one issue in 2024?

March Madness in Iowa as the GOP presidential sweepstakes begin and President Biden lays out a roadmap for what he might do in 2024.

On Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a likely presidential challenger was in Iowa on a book tour but he's also trying to write the next chapter in his political career.

What does the political landscape look like for DeSantis this early?

"Iowa's the type of place that expects you to campaign house to house town to town," said Todd. So, the thing that I'm curious about is what kind of campaigner DeSantis is going to be."

Todd says the yet to announce Governor DeSantis has co-frontrunner status, something former Governor Scott Walker enjoyed during his unsuccessful presidential run in 2015.

"He was kind of the early front runner or perceived Iowa front runner because of being from the Midwest and from a close state. Then the minute one thing went wrong, it was almost a cascading effect. That's something DeSantis has to worry about. Can he survive an early stumble?"

Also this week, President Biden said his proposed budget is aimed at helping the middle class with their budgets while asking millionaires and billionaires to pay more, a familiar theme for Democrats.

"Look, we're still litigating, what was the leading issue in 2022, said Todd. Was it abortion or was it the Trump right?

Todd sees a number of big issues facing voters in 2024, abortion will likely be one of them, again.

"I think there's going to be a parade of issues that end up being the three or four big issues; how to deal with tech, how to deal with China, what to do with abortion? But when it comes to which issues move states, blue to red or red to blue? I think it's going to be the abortion issue more than any other."

