'Strongly considering': Will Mandela Barnes enter race for Governor as Josh Kaul opts out?

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced he will seek a third term as the state's top prosecutor rather than run for governor, potentially opening a bigger door for former Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes to enter the 2026 race.

Kaul, who has won two statewide elections and would have been considered a front runner in the gubernatorial contest, said in a statement he wants to remain as attorney general to "stand up for our freedoms and the rule of law."

Kaul's decision is an opportunity for Barnes, who narrowly lost a bruising U.S. Senate campaign in 2022 to Senator Ron Johnson by 26,000 votes or one percent.

"I'm strongly considering entering the race for Governor," Barnes said. "I've been blown away by the number of people across the state who have reached out and asked me to run, and I will have more to say very soon."

Barnes received an unexpected boost over the weekend when a Badger Battleground poll showed him leading all other Democratic names running or considering a run for governor.

Barnes polled at 16%, while announced candidates Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez came in at 8%, and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley was tied with Kaul at 7%.

State Representative Francesca Hong and state Senator Kelda Roys each received 4% support, with former Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary Missy Hughes at 2%. The number of undecided Democrats stood at 38%.

The Democratic field has become crowded with former state Representative Brett Hulsey, college student Zachary Roper, and Milwaukee area Democrat Ryan Strand also in the race.

On the Republican side, only two candidates have entered: Congressman Tom Tiffany and Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann. The same Badger Battleground poll showed Tiffany leading at 30%, while Schoemann received 4% support. Undecided Republicans numbered 34%.

The 2026 gubernatorial race will determine who succeeds Governor Tony Evers, who decided not to seek reelection.