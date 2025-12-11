Joel Brennan launches bid for Wisconsin governor

MADISON (NBC 26) — Joel Brennan has announced he's entering the 2026 race for Wisconsin governor. The former state Administration Secretary joins a crowded field of Democrats seeking the state's top position.

"You probably don't know much about me, so let's start with some numbers. 10. That's how many siblings I grew up with right here in Wisconsin. We were long on potential, although sometimes a little short on resources," Brennan said in a video announcement.

Brennan previously served under incumbent Democrat Governor Tony Evers, helping manage Wisconsin's budget during his tenure as Administration Secretary. He points to a $4 billion budget surplus and $1.7 billion rainy day fund as key accomplishments from his time in the role.

Since leaving the Evers Administration, Brennan has served as the president of the Greater Milwaukee Committee. He also has experience working for former Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett's campaigns and making an unsuccessful run for state Senate more than 20 years ago.

Brennan is the fourth person from Evers' administration to enter the Democratic primary race and at least the 10th Democrat overall to announce a gubernatorial bid. Governor Evers has indicated he will not make an endorsement in the primary race.

In addition to the crowded Democratic pool, at least four Republican candidates and several independents also running for governor.

The Wisconsin gubernatorial election will take place in November 2026, with the primary elections scheduled for earlier that year.