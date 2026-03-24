Early voting starts Tuesday for April 7 Spring Election

(NBC 26) — The April 7 Spring Election is officially two weeks away, which means in-person absentee voting is now open.

Each city, village and town is responsible for setting the dates and times for its in-person absentee voting. Early voting ends the Sunday before Election Day.

The biggest race on the ballot is the Wisconsin Supreme Court race between Republican-backed Maria Lazar and Democrat-backed Chris Taylor.

The rest of the ballot is made up of local races, including village boards, mayors, school boards and county supervisors, depending on the location.

To see what's on your ballot, visit MyVote Wisconsin.

All Wisconsin voters must show acceptable photo ID before voting. You can see the full guidelines of what is and isn't accepted here.

Voters must also be registered to vote. See all the ways you can register to vote here.