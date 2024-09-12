A new look at where Wisconsin voters stand in the presidential race less than two months from Election Day.

The latest Marquette Law School Poll shows Vice President Kamala Harris growing her lead in a head-to-head matchup with former President Donald Trump with 52% of support among likely voters, compared to 48% for Trump.

The biggest change is Harris now has a four-point lead - but still within the margin of error.

However, in a state that has been decided by less than one percentage point in the last two elections that is significant.

Is that a post-convention bounce? Is it momentum from the change of the top of the ticket? Hard to say.

But Marquette Law School pollster Charles Franklinsays Harris has benefited from President Biden dropping out of the race.

Watch: America Votes 2024: Three takeaways from Marquette Presidential Poll

"I do think she gets a boost for not being Biden," said Professor Franklin. "I think people underappreciate how unpopular Biden was in his job approval, in his favorability. She's still a little bit net negative on favorability but she's much better off than Biden was. So that shift in candidate has really boosted the campaign."

There's no question Vice President Harris has changed the dynamics of the race.

But what about the key issues facing voters - like the economy?

Has that changed with voters?

"On issues, we haven't seen a reshuffling of the issues," said Franklin. "Though Harris is outperforming on the ones Biden was already doing better than Trump was. She's a little more competitive with Trump on things like the economy and immigration than Biden was but Trump still has solid leads on those issues."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has dropped out of the race and has endorsed former President Trump.

However, Kennedy is still on the Wisconsin ballot despite withdrawing and he is getting six percent of the vote right now in the Marquette poll, why?

"If you think about the people who are really discontented with American Politics, discontented with both Harris and with Trump, voting for Kennedy is just as much an act of saying this is my protest vote whether he has suspended his campaign or not," Franklin said.

86% of voters in the Marquette poll said they were aware of Kennedy dropping out of the race.

Franklin says Kennedy voters tend to pull more from Republican voters than Democrats.

