Watch the Artemis II splashdown live on NBC26.com

(NBC 26) — The Artemis II crew is scheduled to splash down off the coast of San Diego tonight, capping a historic 10-day mission that included a lunar flyby.

NASA is targeting a 7:07 p.m. CT splashdown of the Orion spacecraft, carrying astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen.

The Scripps News Group will provide live coverage of the splashdown beginning at 6 p.m. CT, and you can watch it right here on NBC26.com by accessing the "Watch Now" tab at the very top right corner of our web page.

Artemis II launched from Kennedy Space Center on April 1. During the mission, the astronauts traveled farther from Earth than any humans before them, capturing new views of the moon during their flyby and a striking Earthrise.