Protests continue following deadly shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Frustration and grief filled the streets of Minneapolis Sunday as dozens of protesters gathered outside the Whipple Federal Building, demanding answers after a federal agent shot and killed 37-year-old Alex Pretti the day before.

"So I think people are pissed off, as we should be," said Sydney Navoichick, a Wisconsin native now living in Minneapolis.

The shooting occurred Saturday near 26th and Nicollet, where witnesses say Pretti was protecting a woman during an immigration enforcement operation.

"That's not normal. Shot dead in the street, in broad daylight protecting a woman. That's not the country that I'd think I'd like to live in," Navoichick said.

The incident has left many community members questioning federal immigration enforcement tactics in their neighborhoods.

"It's not normal. This isn't making anyone safer. I think if you asked anyone on the street, not a single person feels safer," Navoichick said.

Among the protesters was David Bullock, who traveled from Champaign, Illinois, hoping to promote peace amid rising tensions.

"I just love my family, and I love my country, and I want us to live in peace. I also love immigrants. I understand you don't want a completely open border, but there are reasonable ways to handle this," Bullock said.

Later in the day, community members gathered for a vigil near the shooting site, where a memorial continues to grow despite frigid temperatures.

"We're strong. Minnesota strong. That's what I see. We come together even in these frigid temperatures," said Daphanie Bratton, one of many who stopped to pay respects.

"I paid my respects, and I'm here with the community, and I'm just here. Present," Bratton said.

This is the second deadly shooting involving federal agents in less than three weeks.

"Wasn't Renee enough? But it wasn't, and they had to go and do another one. It's just traumatizing to the community," Bratton said.

