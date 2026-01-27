Minnesota investigators returned Tuesday to the area where a federal agent fatally shot 37-year-old Alex Pretti on Saturday, as the Minneapolis community continues to grapple with another deadly encounter involving federal law enforcement.

Watch: Minnesota investigators return to scene where federal agent shot, killed Alex Pretti

Minnesota investigators return to scene where federal agent shot, killed Alex Pretti

About half a dozen Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) agents collected evidence Tuesday morning, focusing on what appeared to be a bullet hole at the site where Pretti was killed. The BCA investigators said they had not returned to the scene since Sunday, marking a potentially significant development in an investigation that has faced jurisdictional conflicts.

RELATED: Mourners gather at growing memorial for Minneapolis man killed by federal agent

Immediately following Saturday's shooting, securing the scene proved difficult as protests filled the street. The BCA claimed they had been blocked by federal agents from accessing the area.

TMJ4

The atmosphere has somewhat cooled down at the site of the shooting, where it has transformed into a memorial where community members have been paying their respects to Pretti.

Tuesday's development comes as Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino and some federal agents are expected to leave the city as soon as Tuesday, as President Donald Trump plans to send border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to oversee ICE operations, according to multiple sources familiar with the plan.

TMJ4 Mourners gather at growing memorial for Minneapolis man killed by federal agent

RELATED: 'Disgusting lies': Alex Pretti's sister issues statement on brother's death

Some community members say the departure would be a step in the right direction.

"I'm so, like, relieved. I think that just alleviates a lot of just stress and worry on some folks and our friends in our community. But still, you know, we have to see what's coming in the upcoming days," Rose Hume said.

