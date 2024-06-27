Former Packers player says he and his family are 'safe and healthy' following house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NBC 26) — Former Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb says he and his family are "safe and healthy" after their home caught fire in Nashville.

"We got out of the house and I was able to go back in and get our dog, Louie," the Cobb family wrote in an Instagram post. "We can't thank Chief Caruthers, Captain Irvin and the Nashville Fire Department enough for their swift action."

They went on to say, "Unfortunately, we don't know how much, if anything, will be salvageable, but this has been a reminder that nothing is more important than the health of our family. We are grateful for our incredible community in Nashville, and the support from our close friends that have given us a temporary roof over our heads and shoulders to lean on."

NBC Sports reports that Randall's wife, Aiyda, posted on social media that a Tesla charger caught on fire in their garage and quickly spread.

Randall Cobb has played in the NFL for 13 seasons, including 10 seasons with the Packers. He had a breakout year in Green Bay in 2014 when he had 91 catches for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns. Cobb last played for the Jets and is currently a free agent.