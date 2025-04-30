Former Packers player Mike Neal charged with sexual battery in Florida

TAMPA, FL (NBC 26) — Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Mike Neal appeared before a Hillsbourough County, Florida judge Tuesday to face sexual battery charges, NBC News reports.

Neal, who played for the packers from 2010 to 2015, is accused of threatening, beating and strangling a woman on multiple occasions.

According to court records the judge found one incident happened while Neal and his family were evacuating from a hurricane.

Investigators say Neal forced the victim into a closet to sexually batter her and that he filmed the incident.

The Hillsborough state attorney says that video is now evidence.

The judge says Neal shows his face in the video and can be heard repeatedly threatening the victim while their children were alone in a car outside the home.

The judge denied bond.