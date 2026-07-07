Belgium beats US 4-1 to reach World Cup quarterfinals, taking advantage of defensive lapses

SEATTLE (NBC 26) — Belgium eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 4-1 victory Monday night, as Charles De Ketelaere scored twice and assisted on another goal to expose the Americans' defensive vulnerabilities and earn the Red Devils a quarterfinal berth.

American defenders were at fault in a pair of first-half goals, and a second-half gaffe by goalkeeper Matt Freese gave Belgium a third goal early in the second half. Romelu Lukaku added Belgium's final goal in stoppage time.

The loss ended the United States' hopes for a deep World Cup run on home soil, despite the presence of star forward Folarin Balogun. Balogun had been serving a one-game red-card suspension, but FIFA controversially lifted it, allowing him to play.