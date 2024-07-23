Watch Now
AP survey finds Harris has enough delegates to be nominee

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff
Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, with Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., raise their arms up as fireworks go off in the background during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. Looking on are Jill Biden, far left, and Harris' husband Doug Emhoff, far right. Historians and political advisers say history will be kinder to President Joe Biden than voters have been. Biden dropped out of the presidential race Sunday, July 21, 2024, clearing the way for a new Democratic nominee. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Vice President Kamala Harris has secured the support of enough Democratic delegates to become her party’s nominee against Republican Donald Trump, according to an Associated Press survey taken in the aftermath of President Joe Biden’s decision to drop his bid for reelection.

Harris was endorsed by Biden minutes after he announced he would not accept the Democratic nomination. She then worked to quickly lock up the support of her party’s donors, elected officials and other leaders, and has so far received support from at least 2,214.

However, the AP is not calling Harris the new presumptive nominee. That’s because the convention delegates are still free to vote for the candidate of their choice at the convention in August or if Democrats hold a virtual roll call ahead of that gathering in Chicago.

The convention is scheduled for Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.

