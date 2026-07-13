Motorcyclist from Escanaba dies after crash with truck in Oconto County, Wisconsin

A 39-year-old man from Escanaba, Michigan died Sunday after his motorcycle collided with a truck at the intersection of CTH S and Schwartz Road in the Town of Chase, Oconto County.

The crash was reported at approximately 1:33 p.m. on July 12, 2026.

A preliminary investigation indicates a truck was stopped at the stop sign on Schwartz Road, facing south, before proceeding into the intersection. The eastbound motorcycle traveling on CTH S struck the passenger-side box area of the truck.

The motorcycle operator died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The truck's driver, a 48-year-old man from Oconto Falls, Wisconsin, and his passenger, a 25-year-old man also from Oconto Falls, were evaluated at the scene by medical personnel and released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Oconto County Sheriff's Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Brown County Medical Examiner's Office. No additional information is being released at this time.

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Tri-County Fire Department, Oconto Falls Ambulance Service, the Brown County Medical Examiner's Office, the Oconto County Highway Department, and Larry's Towing.

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