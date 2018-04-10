Mother of Oshkosh murder victim shares memories of her son

OSHKOSH, Wis. - Bobby Williams is going through every mother's worst nightmare -- losing her child.

“My son was a murder victim. He was a murder victim,” said Bobby Williams.

Her son, 18-year-old, Noah Williams died from multiple stab wounds on April 6.

His mother said he was smart, into computers, played guitar and made others laugh.

“I'll never see his handsome beautiful face again. He had so much potential that kid,” said Bobby.

Noah had just moved in with roommates two months ago. They were childhood friends. One of the roommates, Trei Applebey, was also stabbed.



On Tuesday, 17-year-old, Charles Martin was charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide. Investigators have now determined the stabbing was in retaliation to a previous marijuana drug deal.



Bobby said she wants justice.



“He took my baby,” she said.

While she grieves, she wants others to remember her son, and if possible, provide information.

“If anybody else knows anything, please come forward and tell somebody, and somebody tell police,” said Bobby.

There will be a celebration of life for Noah Williams on Sunday, April 15.

A Go Fund Me Page has been set up to help raise money for funeral expenses.

