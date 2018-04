OSHKOSH, Wis. - 17-year-old Charles Martin has been charged with first degree intentional homicide following a deadly stabbing in Oshkosh.

The Winnebago County coroner says an autopsy confirms that 18-year-old Noah Williams died from multiple stab wounds on April 6th. That's when police were called to the 500 block of Mt. Vernon Street.

Investigators have now determined the stabbing was in retaliation to a previous marijuana drug deal.