More than 20 hospitalized after overdosing on Connecticut city green

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say more than 20 people have fallen ill from suspected drug overdoses on the New Haven Green.

City officials said about 18 people were taken to hospitals Wednesday morning and three others fell ill Tuesday night. No deaths were reported.

Fire Chief John Alston Jr. says the victims apparently consumed K2 synthetic marijuana, but investigators will await toxicology test results to confirm that. Synthetic marijuana is plant material sprayed with chemicals that can mimic the high from real marijuana.

Alston says some victims were unconscious, some were nauseous, some were lethargic and some were in respiratory distress. Officials say anti-overdose drugs given to some victims did not work.

Emergency personnel were called to help one person near the city park as officials were holding a news conference Wednesday.