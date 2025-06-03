Maxwell Anderson trial: Surveillance footage, knives and clothing emerge as key evidence

MILWAUKEE — New evidence presented in court Tuesday was used to try to link Maxwell Anderson to the killing and dismembering of 19-year-old Sade Robinson. As the trial entered its sixth day, investigators revealed several items potentially connecting Anderson to the crime.

Jurors were shown even more surveillance video from Robinson and Anderson's first date at Duke's on Water. Detectives testified this was the last time Robinson was seen alive.

The defense questioned a large portion of the surveillance video, reiterating that Robinson and Anderson's body language was friendly. In the video, Robinson and Anderson can be seen hugging on camera.

Watch: More surveillance video shown in court Tuesday:

Maxwell Anderson trial: More surveillance video shown in court Tuesday

In other testimony, we learned that a week after Sade's leg was found at Warnimont Park, a civilian found several pairs of gloves with blood on them.

Crime lab technicians and detectives who searched Anderson's home reported finding 51 knives in his kitchen alone, with additional knives and sharpeners scattered throughout the residence, including in his bedroom. A gun was also recovered during the search.

While canvassing Anderson's neighborhood a week after the initial search, detectives found a hoodie they believe matches the one Anderson was seen wearing on county bus footage. The defense challenged this evidence, arguing that the week-long time gap raises questions about whether it actually belonged to Anderson.

Watch: Local Attorney provides legal analysis following day 6 of the Maxwell Anderson trial

Local attorney provides analysis of Maxwell Anderson trial

Detectives testified they believed it was Anderson's sweatshirt because they found a Bic lighter, three packs of matches and a Swiss Army knife with it. However, investigators acknowledged that no fingerprints or DNA were found on these items.

Surveillance video from Anderson's neighbor across the street showed two people entering Anderson's unit around 9:20 p.m. on April 1. For several hours afterward, what appears to be a person can be seen walking in the upstairs unit and going in and out of the house multiple times.

At 12:45 a.m. on April 2, the video captured two flashes of light that prosecutors suggest could be Anderson unlocking Robinson's car. Street video then shows her car leaving the same alley at 12:47 a.m.

The trial resumes at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday. You can stream it live on TMJ4.com and on our news app.

