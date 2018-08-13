Member of Pres. Trump's cabinet visits Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A member of President Trump's cabinet visited Green Bay on Monday.

Administrator of the Small Business Administration, Linda McMahon, was part of a roundtable talk at Copper State Brewing. She mentioned business tax cuts and how businesses are working to find employees.

One of the owners of Copper State says they worked with the SBA to get financing for their building and equipment.

“To be able to see that a member of the administration is actually coming and listening to the feedback that we provide…we talk a lot about you know, about labor, and the challenges of finding great people. Fortunately, we've been able to staff well here, but it's never without headaches," said Gregg Mattek

According to the SBA, 50% of people who work for private businesses in Wisconsin work for small businesses. There are nearly 450,000 small businesses in Wisconsin.