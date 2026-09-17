Medical examiner rules Winneconne deaths were murder-suicide

WINNECONNE (NBC26) — Two young girls found dead in a Winneconne home in July were the victims of a murder-suicide, according to the Winnebago County Medical Examiner's office.

Jaelyn Manke, 16, and Lenora Manke, 11, were both shot in the head with a .38 caliber revolver, according to the report. Lenora Manke was also shot in the chest.

The girls' father, Jeffrey Manke, 57, was also found dead inside the home in the 500 block of Division Street. The medical examiner concluded that Jeffrey Manke committed suicide with a single gunshot to the head.

Toxicology reports showed Jeffrey Manke had a blood alcohol content of 0.133. For reference, the legal driving limit is 0.08% in every state.

"Scene findings at the time of autopsy are consistent with a double murder-suicide scenario," the report states.

Court records show Jeffrey Manke's divorce was finalized earlier in the day on July 31. Four days before Manke died, a witness was requested to appear in his divorce case to discuss his firearm collection and his health.

A divorce settlement previously uncovered by NBC26 showed Manke had a collection of 14 firearms, ranging from an AK-47 to a Glock 21.

Officers and deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Division Street at approximately 6:58 p.m. on July 31 in reference to a medical incident and welfare check. Upon arrival, the three Manke's were found deceased inside the home.

The Village of Winneconne Police Department requested that the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office take over as the primary investigating agency due to the circumstances of the incident.