Medical Examiner: Milwaukee woman mauled to death by her dog

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A 49-year-old Milwaukee woman was apparently mauled to death by her dogs, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

Hong Saengsamly's official cause of death is "multiple puncture and blunt force injuries due to mauling by dogs," the office said Monday.

Saengsamly was found dead in her home Saturday by her son, who came to check on her after being unable to reach her for a few days. He told officers he had to shoot his mother's dog twice, who "began to guard her and growl" after he arrived. At the time, the circumstances surrounding her death were reported as "unknown."

At a scene visit the next day, officials noticed "exposure of the humerus bone on the left arm with animal activity noted to both of the upper extremities."

No evidence of cigarette, alcohol, or illegal drug use was noted, the medical examiner's office says.