Manitowoc Police investigating a suspicious death

Manitowoc - Manitowoc police say they are investigating a suspicious death at a home.
Police say they were called to the home near the intersection of S. 19th Street and Madison Street, just before 4:30 a.m. Friday. They located the body of an adult male.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
Police say they are still investigating and they do not believe the public is in danger.