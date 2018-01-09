Man charged with disturbance at Lambeau Field in court

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Chay Vang appeared at his initial appearance via satellite from jail. Vang faces seven charges for the incident near the Lambeau Field loading docks.

Vang, 40, faces two counts of recklessly endangering safety and five counts of criminal damage to property. Police say Vang came to Lambeau Field to confront his former co-workers. Officials say he rammed his car into the victims car, then he drove his car after the victim, eventually crashing inside Lambeau Field.

In the criminal complaint, officers say Vang admitted what he did was wrong. A judge set his preliminary hearing for January 18th, 2018.

Vang is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.