SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheyboygan Police have arrested a 37-yer-old man after an armed robbery at a gas station on 14th street.

Police responded to the Citgo gas station just before 1 p.m. Thursday after an attendant reported a man with a concealed face entered the store, showed a handgun and demanded cash.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you're asked to contact Sheboygan Police.