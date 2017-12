Making a change in 2018

GREEN BAY, Wis. -

People all over Northeast Wisconsin are celebrating the New Year Sunday night and looking to make a change in 2018.

"A new year’s resolution? Just to do good things I guess," said Linda Friedlieb while she celebrated the start of the New Year.

Families came out to celebrate 2018 a little early at the Green Bay Children’s Museum.

"I think we're going to just try to spend more time as a family and do more family things and kind of really enjoy kind of the age here because it's a really special age,” said parent, Josh Day.

Day and his family hope 2018 brings them closer together. Others are focused on the sweeter side of life.

"Making gingerbread cookies. Top priority for 2018,” joked Emily Animasha.

That answer came from her daughter. Most hope 2018 is filled with good luck and is a little brighter than 2017.