Lomira man arrested after barricading himself inside home to avoid warrant

VILLAGE OF LOMIRA — A Lomira man was arrested after barricading himself inside his home on South Avenue to avoid being taken into custody on a warrant.

Austin Luebke, 29, was on probation when an arrest warrant was issued by probation and parole. Dodge County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a minor disturbance at his residence shortly after 2 p.m. and attempted to arrest him on the warrant.

Luebke refused to exit the home, locked the doors, and retreated inside. Deputies spent several hours attempting to convince him to come out voluntarily.

Shortly before 6 p.m., deputies entered the home with a patrol K9 and arrested Luebke without incident. No force was used, and Luebke complied once deputies located him inside.

Luebke was evaluated by medical personnel and transported to jail on the warrant. An additional charge of resisting or obstructing an officer will be requested to the Dodge County District Attorney's Office.

Lomira First Responders and Mayville EMS assisted at the scene.

