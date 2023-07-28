Zelenski sentenced to life in prison for killing man over reptiles

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — William Zelenski will serve life in prison with the possibility of extended supervision after 35 years for killing his girlfriend’s 18-year-old son Ryelee Manente-Powell, a judge ruled.

“I recognize that generally Zelenski has had a positive contribution to society at large but he obviously has significant difficulties and deficits but hopefully that can be dealt with in the confines of the prison justice system,” Judge Raymon Huber said at the sentencing.

This came after emotional testimony from Manente-Powell’s family, who asked the court to grant Zelenski life in prison without the possibility of him returning to society.

“It seems only just the man who took my grandson's life should pay what the length of his own,” Melissa Manente, Manente-Powell’s maternal grandmother said. “He showed my Riley no mercy. I just ask you justice to return the favor with a life sentence and no possibility of parole.”

Zelenski asked the judge for mercy and apologized to Manente-Powell’s family.

“I wish none of this would have happened,” Zelenski said in court. “And I wish he was still here with us, just like everyone that spoke today. I want to apologize for my part and this tragic loss and the actions that I took that led up to this horrible accident where his life was lost. “

Mackenzie Modrow, the mother of Manente-Powell’s 5-year-old son Jacxon, says she wished he did not have the possibility to get out of prison, but says the most important thing to her is their son.

“By that old, I mean for him, I mean, what’s much of a life by that time?” Modrow said. “So to me… I might not be happy with it, but at the same time at least my son will have a voice at that time.”

The family says that Ryelee’s memory lives on and they will continue to love and care for his son.

