Zach Bryan to perform at Summerfest July 7

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee World Festival announced Zach Bryan will be performing at Summerfest 2023.

Bryan will take the American Family Insurance Amphitheater stage on Friday, July 7. This comes after Bryan headlined the Miller Lite Oasis in 2022.

Tickets for Bryan's performance will go on sale Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 .m.

He is the third headliner that Milwaukee World Festival has announced for the 2023 festival, preceded by Zac Brown Band and Imagine Dragons.

Bryan has been making an impact on the music world for a few years but really blew up after he released his independently recorded albums DeAnn and Elisabeth. His true breakthrough though was his 2019 single, "Heading South."

You can purchase tickets for the show on Ticketmaster's website, Summerfest's website, and at the Summerfest box office.