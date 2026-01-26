Yuengling beer now officially available across Wisconsin

The drought is over.

Yuengling beers are now officially available across Wisconsin, as America’s oldest brewery continues its efforts to expand its reach into the Midwest and bring its nearly two-century legacy to the state.

“For years, Wisconsinites have been asking when they’d finally be able to enjoy a cold Yuengling close to home — often smuggling our beer back from eastern states and sharing their excitement with us on social media,” said Debbie, a sixth-generation Yuengling family member. “That day is finally here. We are so excited that our Wisconsin fans will no longer have to fill their car trunks with six-packs of Lager and can simply order one at their favorite neighborhood bar!”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Yuengling beer is coming to Wisconsin in 2026

Monday’s announcement comes just under two months after the brewery said the family-owned company would be expanding into Wisconsin and Iowa in its latest effort to grow production and distribution in the Midwest.

The Yuengling Co. was established in 2020 with Molson Coors Beverage Co. as a separate joint venture to lead its expansion efforts. Once distribution begins in Iowa, Yuengling will be available in 30 states.

The brewery’s lineup includes Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Black & Tan, Golden Pilsner, Flight, Premium, Premium Light, Dark Brewed Porter, Lord Chesterfield Ale, Oktoberfest, Bock and Bongo Fizz.

To kick off the statewide celebration, Yuengling will host an official launch party at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27, at Wolski’s in Milwaukee.

