Young women encouraged to learn about construction careers

MENASHA (NBC 26) — The 8th annual Build Like a Girl event gets underway later this morning.

Leaders at Miron Construction say it's an opportunity to get women involved in construction.

"We are ready to challenge that stigma, and I hope the girls understand that they're a part of that," said Miron Communications and Culture Manager Sara Montonati.

Montonati says she's excited to welcome a new group of girls to the Neenah headquarters and then tour the Maplewood Middle School construction site in Menasha, showing them construction is a career for everyone, not just for men.

"They leave feeling pretty inspired, which is cool for us to see. I think it's important for them to be able to use their hands on things like masonry and carpentry," Montonati said.

This year, the girls will be building buddy benches that will later be given to neighborhood schools.

"It's a great feeling. I think typically that this industry is really known for men who choose this as their career field. What we want to do is sort of break that stigma, get girls involved at sort of this young age to be able to identify what their passions are and to show them construction is for anyone," Montonati said.

According to the Associated General Contractors of America, less than one percent of craftspeople in construction are women—a trend they're hoping to change through hands-on experience and immersing young women in some of their projects.

"It's important the girls are learning from women. That's intentional of course, so they can see what their future could be in this industry, and everyone leaves feeling pretty invigorated," Montonati said.

This morning's project starts after 9, and the event is already at capacity.