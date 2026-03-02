Young woman charged in connection to Calumet County fatal crash

TOWN OF RANTOUL (NBC 26) — An 18-year-old woman is now facing charges in connection to a September fatal crash in Calumet County.

Abigail Wilcox is charged with homicide by vehicle use with control substance, a felony.

The Sep. 3, 2025 crash killed 89-year-old Nancy Wesener of Brillion.

Officials believe an SUV driven by Wilcox was stopped at the stop sign and heading north on Irish Road at CTH E, when it proceeded into the intersection and into the path of a sedan, driven by Wesener, heading west.

According to a criminal complaint, Wilcox stated that she did not see the sedan as her vision was affected by tall corn on the field.

Wilcox denied using her phone while driving when questioned. When officers asked if she would have any drugs or alcohol in her system, Wilcox mentioned she smoked marijuana the weekend prior, on Aug. 30, 2025.

No signs of impairment were detected by officers on the scene, according to the complaint, but Wilcox consented to a blood draw as part of the investigation.

Test results showed traces of Delta-9-THC and related marijuana compounds. No alcohol was found in her blood.

An initial appearance is scheduled for Wilcox on June 22.